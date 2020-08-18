Thomas Jefferson back in classes with a lot of changes due to covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — Classes are back in session at one Joplin area school, but with a host of changes to their class rooms and even where they usually eat, play and study.

Alexis Stamps is usually excited to be back around her fellow students and teachers after the summer break.

But she admits she was apprehensive this year due to the pandemic.

That changed when she saw all the safety related changes.

Alexis Stamps, Thomas Jefferson 9th Grade, said, “They’ve done really well about keeping us separated and disinfecting.”

Laura McDonald, T.J. Head of School, said, “And we are doing temperature checks every morning.”

Head of School Laura McDonald says she worked with faculty over the summer to come up with a way to make sure each of the nearly 300 students from K through 12 were able to remain six feet apart at all times.

She says tough decisions had to be made for the sake of safety.

In some cases that meant putting classrooms in places they haven’t ever been, including the library, cafeteria.

Laura McDonald, T.J. Head of School, said, “We used to allow parents to walk their students to the class room doors, so they can walk them to the outside door but they may not come in the school building anymore and we now have four separate entrances and the students have assigned entrances, so Pre-K now has their own dedicated door that they go into and out of everyday.”

But Alexis Stamps says she already likes it a lot better than how the school year ended last year.

Alexis Stamps, Thomas Jefferson 9th Grade, said, “The online program is set up very well but I’m not a huge fan of it but it’s just with teachers and students it’s a lot better I learn a lot more it helps me retain information,” said Stamps.