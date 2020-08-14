Students begin moving in at PSU

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University students are heading back to class on Monday and right now the campus is seeing the most action its seen in months.

Move-in day looks much different this year at PSU.

The event is usually held on one day, but because of covid-19, it is spread out over 3 days to reduce capacity.

Students were limited to only two guests to help them move in.

Parents and family had to wait outside of the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, while individual students enter one at a time to receive their housing assignments.

Inside, a team from the Bryant Health Center collected saliva samples from each student to screen against covid-19.

Katherine Wells, PSU Freshman, said, “It was a lot different than I was expecting it to be because of the COVID situation. So, I had to set up an appointment to get all my stuff and we could only bring two people, so my mom and dad, to help me move in and we’re quarantining for two days before we go anywhere while we wait to get our tests back which I think is really nice because it makes us know that everyone in the dorm is safe for now and we’re all healthy.”

Scott Donaldson, Director Of Admissions, PSU, said, “To see smiling faces and happy kids, even if they’re behind a mask. To see them back on campus and enjoying our facilities, and going to class and stuff like that. I’m as excited as I can be.”

Faculty say they are still are quickly putting the finishing touches on lessons, lectures, and labs in anticipation of the first day on Monday and students are ready to start the next chapter of their lives.