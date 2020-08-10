PSU students living on campus will have two choices on how to prevent covid-19

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Students living at Pittsburg State this semester will be faced with two decisions to prevent the spread of covid-19 on campus.

Dr. Timothy Stebbins, Crawford County Health Officer, said, “When you have a population of almost 6,000 moving into a community, that inherently would bring some risk related to COVID-19.”

Students are making their return to the Pittsburg State campus.

With that Crawford County health officials are making some recommendations.

“All students that are going to be living in dormitory housing are required to be tested.”

This decision comes as the CDC recommends more care is to be taken in residence halls.

And if students opt-out of testing, they do have another option.

“But if they do elect that, they are required to do a 14 day quarantine and that’s or the protection of the community.”

To ensure students are tested as soon as they return to campus, the set-up for moving in will look a lot different this year.

Steve Erwin, VP of Student Life, Pittsburg State, said, “We are going to check-in centrally at the Bicknell Center. It gives us a lot more room to spread people out.”

Even with these new measures in place, Pittsburg State wants to ensure move-in day is still a memorable moment for many college students.

And that means doing all they can to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We want to welcome them with the same level of excitement that we would any first year student. But we know it’s going to have a different approach to it. And we’re just doing what we can to preserve the normalcy that they expect.”

They’ve gotten some results from those student tests.

The school has only seen a couple positive cases–no word on if they were showing symptoms.

But they do say there is a very low case rate in the county in general.

Students who aren’t living on campus will not be subjected to testing unless otherwise stated.