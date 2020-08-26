PSU now at 34 active covid-19 cases

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University now has 34 active covid-19 cases.

They recently had 15 students test positive –exposures that happened off-campus.

The university has suspended activities until September 14th.

Extracurricular activities will be postponed starting Friday and large gathering areas will now be following tight restrictions.

Steve Scott, President, Pittsburg State University, said, “If we do well, we pull the numbers down, we’ll make other decisions. If we don’t do well, and the numbers go up. We’ll make other decisions, but we would love to stay on campus, face to face, and have the collegiate experience our students have come here for. But we can only do that if we provide a safe environment.”

Local health officials are paying attention to this data.

They have not ruling out closing certain organizations that can’t control gatherings.

They are also considering restaurant and bar restrictions again.