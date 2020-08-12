Oswego relocates 5th & 6th graders to allow better social distancing

OSWEGO, Ks. — The Oswego Schools Board of Education has approved relocating a group of students for the upcoming school year.

The school board voted to temporarily move fifth and sixth grade students at Neosho Heights Elementary to the Oswego Junior/Senior High School building.

Last week, the elementary school had 211 students on its enrollment list and limited space in the building to spread students out.

It was decided it would be best to move them to the high school that has 3-times the space to allow for better social distancing

Douglas Beisel, Superintendent Of Schools, Oswego Schools, said, “Really, it’s kind of in response to our governor’s executive order 2059, social distancing, and those type of things. Hopefully this is short term, hopefully it doesn’t last all semester or for certain all school year, but it’s going to give us a better ability to best serve our students and staff and put them in the safest environment possible.”

Beisel says parents have been notified and although there were mixed reactions, they understood that this temporary change is for the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff.