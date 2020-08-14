NEO A&M students can expect to see changes when they return to campus

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — When students return to class at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, they’ll see just how much has changed since they were last there in March.

NEO A&M College President Dr. Kyle Stafford has only been on the job 31 weeks.

His first two months were spent adjusting to the new role and the last 5 months have been spent dealing with covid-19.

In his very first state of the college address, he highlighted the college’s fall semester plans, which included the importance of face-to-face classes and budget changes.

Students must wear masks in classrooms, dining services operations will change, and cleaning measures are a top priority–but Stafford says so is self responsiblity and adaptability.

Dr. Kyle Stafford, President, NEO A&M College, said, “We have this campus reopening plan but the reality is we don’t know what the variables are going to be this fall and so we’ve got to be flexible and be able to adapt and spin on a dime and so technology is going to be a big part of that to allow us the flexibility to go forward.”

Stafford says although there’s so much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, he’s confident that faculty and staff’s first priority will always be the health and safety of their students.