NEO A&M President gives first state of the college address

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — When students return to class at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, they’ll see just how much has changed since they were last there–in March.

Dr. Kyle Stafford, President, NEO A&M College, said, “And I can tell you this morning was probably the best feeling I’ve had since March.”

NEO A&M College President Dr. Kyle Stafford has only been on the job 31 weeks.

“Well the first 7 months have been a challenge, I think 2 months we had without COVID and the last 5 months having been dealing with COVID since March 13th.”

Since taking the job in January, he says he’s faced some challenges, but it’s been a team effort.

“What I’ve learned is we’ve got some great folks who care about the students that we serve and we’ll help continue to serve those students in face-to-face or the online environment.”

In his very first state of the college address, he highlighted the college’s Fall semester plans.

“We know it’s important to be face-to-face, we also talked a little bit about a budget. State appropriations have been cut here in the state of Oklahoma this past year about 3.95 percent which had a negative impact and then we’ve had a decline in enrollment over the last couple of years.”

Students must wear masks in classrooms, dining services operations will change, and cleaning measures are a top priority–but Stafford says so is self responsibility and adaptability.

“I told our faculty and our staff communication and flexibility have to be at a different level as we go forward. We have this campus reopening plan but the reality is we don’t know what the variables are going to be this fall and so we’ve got to be flexible and be able to adapt and spin on a dime and so technology is going to be a big part of that to allow us the flexibility to go forward.