MSSU to utilize contact tracing app

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local university will use a contact tracing app this semester.

It’s called Campus Clean and will help the Missouri Southern Health Center determine who’s potentially the next coronavirus patient.

The user chooses from a list of symptoms to see if they’re at risk.

If they are, the app will help the health center pinpoint where on campus that patient has been.

Developers consider the app as a contract trace light.

Don Mihulka, MSSU IT Director, said, “That ability is really more of an informational and a narrowing of where they’re at, what buildings they were in and it helps the health center to contact um that individual.”

The university is not requiring students and faculty use the app, but are encouraging them to consider downloading it.