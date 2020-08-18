MSSU back to classes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thousands of students are back on campus at Missouri Southern.

It’s the first day to return after classes moved online more than five months ago.

Mason Hughes of Goodman is ready for what’s sure to be a very different kind of semester.

Mason Hughes, MSSU Student, said, “Wearing the mask – trying to keep the six feet rule still instact.”

He’s glad he’s starting the semester on campus in person.

“If the whole covid 19 situation gets worse and they mandate classes go online I’m kind of nervous about that.”

The campus is monitoring covid 19 numbers and is prepared to make changes, if needed.

But at least for now, it’s class in person.

And that course schedule is expanding from last March – when coronavirus protocols moved classes online.

Jason Willand, MSSU Biology Chair, said, “This is completely brand new.”

Jason Willand is talking about the new drone certificate program – three courses that will help student gain FAA certification.

“We’re really still in that phase of recruiting, promos. As a first year, this is really kind of its take off – it looks like the interest so far has been pretty good.”

He sees some students signing up as a hobby – and others who have more professional goals.

“I could be used in engineering, it could be used in agriculture – even hunting where if you want to survey your land or where deer are moving.”

The first class kicks off later this week.