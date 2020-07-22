Mount Vernon R-5 unveils plan for going back to school

MT. VERNON, Mo. — Leaders with the Mt. Vernon School District have unveiled a plan that will bring students back to school this fall.

The plan is equipped with three levels to how students will learn — traditional (“pre-pandemic”) school, in-person school with revamped safety precautions, and a full-remote distance option. The district website reports that school will begin under the second level and will be subject to change as the COVID-19 response evolves.

The district’s website also contains more information about transportation, PPE, and school visitors. Click here to view more.

The first day of school is currently scheduled for August 26.