More Kansas school districts to start Tuesday

KANSAS — Schools that haven’t started classes yet are gearing up to begin after the three day weekend.

While many districts have already welcomed students back in August, others delayed opening until September 8th. Some will begin with online classes only, while others will be in person. And education advocates are watching coronavirus numbers closely.

Mark Tallman, KS Assoc. of School Boards, said, “Those parts of the state that have had the biggest issues were the ones that tended to delay more, what we’re finding is that as districts come back, no matter when they came back, many are now starting to have cases and so they’re responding to that.”

Advocates are also watching how well precautions are working to keep the virus from spreading at school.