MISSOURI — Missouri’s tax free shopping weekend is set to begin a week from today.

The tax free weekend will take place beginning at 12:01 am on Friday August 7th and runs through August 9th.

Certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items as defined by the statute are exempt from state taxes for this time period only.

