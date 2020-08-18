Majority of Carl Junction students to return in person

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction School District is giving parents a choice of how students attend classes this Fall – and the vast majority says they want their kids on campus.

With most parents responding, 87% are choosing to have their children at school in person five days a week.

Around 100 students will follow a blended schedule.

And more than 250 are choosing online only – a big jump from the number of web-based students last year.

Dr. Phil Cook, CJ R-1 Superintendent, said, “100% virtual was maybe 2 or 3 total students. And we had a handful that would do some virtual classes but most of them were taking place in our schools.”

The Carl Junction School District restarts class on August 24th.