Lamar working towards releasing back to school plan

LAMAR, Mo. — With less than a month away from Lamar students heading back to class, school administrators want to make sure a plan is in place to get them there safely.

Zach Harris, Superintendent, Lamar R-1 School District, said, “We are tremendously excited to attempt to get back to whatever the new norm is. We’re excited to see students in our buildings and I think the community is as well.”

Lamar students will step back on campus August 24th, but before they do, administration wanted to get a clear consensus on how parents felt about their child returning to school.

“We had read surveys from a number of different schools, in our area and across the state, we decided to go ahead and send out a survey of our own, just to see exactly what the parents and our community wanted locally.”

And the survey said.

“What we found was the majority are ready to return to school.”

Students will be able to choose from two learning options.

“One will be a full virtual option and then one will be a full on-side option. Obviously there’s some variables that can adjust if somebody does test positive.”

Superintendent Harris says each classroom will be set up to accomodate social distancing.

But when social distancing isn’t an option, it’s being recommended that each student wear a mask.

“We’ll continue to follow the CDC guidelines and continue to work closely with our local health department as well.”

There’s also guidelines for the school bus.

“At this point and time we are requiring masks on buses.”

Harris says the school district is preparing to release a final plan soon.

“We plan to have our full recommendations by the end of this week for our community and our students.”