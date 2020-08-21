KS educators feeling extra stress this year

KANSAS — Back to school this year has been hard on everyone — and that includes teachers and school staff. Educators have been tasked with either creating online courses or creating an in-person environment that follows all health guidelines.

One Kansas school counselor says educators have a lot of extra stress and anxiety right now and may even be experiencing depression.

Jamila Harris-Smith, Kansas School Counselor, said, “Teachers are working harder than ever. However, we want to keep ourselves, our families and most importantly our students and other staff members safe.”

She says any adult who is struggling should get help from a counselor. She also recommends spending time outside to relieve stress.