Kansas teachers concerned about online transition

KANSAS — Many teachers across the state say they’re not prepared if they have to teach online this year.

The state Department of Education recently conducted a survey with more than 300 educators.

Teachers say they’re concerned they don’t have enough time to adjust to the possible new form of school.

They also don’t fully understand the state’s guidance.

Last month, state officials put out more than one thousand pages of reopening guidelines, and teachers say not everything is clear.

Brad Neuenswander, Deputy Commissioner, KSDE, said, “Even of engaged teachers during the summer about 40 percent were saying I’m plugged into this, but looking at this document, I’m going to need a lot of help, I’m going to need a lot of support.”

Now the state is training fifty people to help teachers with best practices.