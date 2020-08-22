Kansas schools working to protect students

KANSAS — Kansas schools are deciding on how best to protect students as they return to school.

School leaders have to decide whether to follow Governor Kelly’s mandate on having masks, sanitizer, temperature checks, and distancing.

The Attorney General has said counties and school boards can opt out of the executive order, but the Governor disagrees. This is causing schools to have different requirements for returning.

Education advocates say if a school is unsure of what to do, it’s better to be overly safe.

Mark Tallman, Kansas Association of School Boards, said, “The more restrictive you are in following guidance or advice, you may mitigate some of your possible liability in the future, but we’re really in uncharted territory.”

In addition to her school mask order, Governor Kelly recommended that all schools delay their start until after Labor Day – but that was voted down by the state board of education.