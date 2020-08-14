Kansas Board of Regents approves CARES Act funding

by: Alec Gartner

KANSAS — Millions of dollars of federal funding is heading to public colleges across Kansas.

The Board of Regents approved 91 million dollars of CARES Act funding this morning.

The majority of money is going to the six state universities, but each of the 26 community colleges and technical schools are also receiving money.

Pitt State will receive more than $5.3.

Schools will use the funding to help maintain in-person classes.

They can buy coronavirus-related supplies, make improvements to buidlings, and make sure coronavirus testing is available.

