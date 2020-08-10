Joplin Schools to only allow essential visitors once class resumes

JOPLIN, MO. — When Joplin schools go back to class, there will be minimal contact with the outside world.

The school district re-entry plan limits people coming on campus to essential visitors only.

That means volunteer programs like the Trek Tutoring will be discontinued at least temporarily.

Even parents will likely have to make an appointment to enter the school.

Melinda Moss, Joplin Superintendent, said, “We know that we will have essential visitors to our schools such as the elevator inspection guy or you know something like that. But that will have to be checked in to the office.”

Those visitors deemed essential will be required to wear a mask, have their temperature taken, and answer symptom screening questions.