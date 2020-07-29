Joplin schools see increase in online enrollment

JOPLIN, Mo. — Even while Joplin school leaders wrestle with the plan for going back to school, they know more students are opting for full-time, remote learning.

There are already 280 kids signed up for the virtual academy – more than double the enrollment last year.

And that number could explode.

Workers say 14 hundred families showed some level of interest in a recent school survey.

They point out that online classes are unique, and that some students will do better than others working from home.

Shelly Tarter, Joplin Schools Virtual School, said, “Students that were successful last year – that they were students that were um really good with time management, they were really good with self discipline and being able to reach out for help when they needed the help.”

To sign up for the Joplin Virtual Academy, you must commit to at least a full semester online.

