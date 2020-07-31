Joplin School District makes decision on school re-entry plan

JOPLIN, Mo. — Half of high school students in class at any given time – that’s the debate as the Joplin School Board tries again to pick a re-entry plan.

School board members remained divided over the Joplin High School schedule… But this time there was decision.

The question was nearly 2,300 students on campus five days a week not socially distanced… Or dividning the schedule to half on an A day, half on a B day.

Sherrock Dermott, Joplin School Board President, said, “The belief of our adminstration is that these are more mature students – they’re 14 – 18 years of age. We hope that they can be doing what they’re supposed to be doing on their off days. But more importantly we just didn’t see a way to socially distance at Joplin High School. It’s a huge facility”

Supporters of the A/B schedule focused on keeping kids healthy and safe at school.

Those wanting five days a week on campus said there are many other risks in daily life and are worried about negative benefits of attending class in person only half the time.

Brent Jordan, Joplin School Board Member, said, “Going to hurt…”

About an hour and a half into the meeting, the group voted, deciding 4 – 3 to support the full re-entry plan, including an AB schedule at Joplin High School.

“I think we’re going to revisit this issue constantly – every day we’re going to see how this plan is implemented and it’s impact on students, educationally, healthwise,” said Dermott.

In another vote, the board returned the start of classes to the original calendar date – August 24th.

That also pushes back the date to sign up for online only classes to August 4th.

The full plan can be viewed on the district’s website.

Online classes can be requested by filling out the form below.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOAmCW41fXUrUK3aMKjQ7sOAQSioVBDoJWEzShRoz0wrH5TA/viewform