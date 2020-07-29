Joplin School Board tables back to school discussion

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin School Board could not reach an agreement Tuesday on how students should return to school.

The district is set to begin classes in just over two weeks on August 13th.

The school’s reopening plan focuses on three major items.

The first is keeping schools throughout the district sanitized.

This includes providing more hand sanitizer throughout schools and wiping public surfaces down more frequently.

The second focus is social distancing.

Meals at most schools will either in classrooms or served “grab and go” style.

Administrators are looking at various ways to to keep desks far apart, but that can look different at each school.

Classes at the elementary and middle schools will look similar to last year, but school leaders have pitched the idea of only having 50% of students on campus each day at the high school.

Virtual learning options will be available, but administrators are asking that those interested in that option committ to them for at least a semeser.

Only essential visitors will be allowed on campus.

The third focus is staff and student testing.

Everyone will have their temperature taken at the start of each school day.

Masks will be required at both the beginning and end of the school day, as well as when they’re in the hallway.

The district will provide two face coverings for each student and administrators would like families to wash those daily.

The goal is to combine safety with a strong learning environment.