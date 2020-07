JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School Board has unanimously approved to push back the first day of school.

Instead of starting school on the 13th like originally planned, the first day of school will now be August 24th.

This would then push spring break to March 22nd through the 26th.

The school board is meeting at this hour to decide the district’s back-to-school plan.

This is the second meeting the board has held this week.

We’ll have more from tonight’s meeting at ten.