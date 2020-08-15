Joplin elementary schools preparing for students

JOPLIN, Mo. — As Joplin students get ready to head back to school – the return will look very different for students of different ages.

The back to school checklist is very different in 2020.

Matt Coleman and Robert Lee are busy building hundreds of plexiglass dividers.

Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools Superintendent, said, “They’ve made them adjustable as such they can work when we need to bring students up for reading groups in the semi circle type tables.”

Joplin elementary schools will see very specific seating plans in class to minimize contact.

Students must wear masks at the beginning and end of the school day… and avoid mixing with other classes.

Sarah Mwangi, Joplin Schools Assistant Superintendent, said, “How it will work with recess, they’ll stay with their class they’ll have an area of the playground that they will stay with their teacher but recess will look the same.”

Parent access to campus will be limited, including leaving kids at the main doors instead of walking them into class.

“We did experience this in summer school – so that was our procedure at summer school. Um and while it was new for some of our parents who were used to walking in; our kids adjusted phenomenally.”

Frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned more often.

And students will see more hand sanitizing and social distancing.

“But it’s just a little easier at the elem level since it’s the same group, all day long as opposed to secondary students.”

School starts August 24th.