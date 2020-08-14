Governor Kelly meets with Kansas teachers

KANSAS — Governor Laura Kelly met with Kansas educators today to hear their concerns ahead of reopening schools.

Teachers asked about personal protective equipment for students and staff, school sports, special education and mental health issues.

Governor Kelly is urging school districts to follow the health and safety guidance put out by health officials.

She says this includes wearing masks in school.

Lindsay Buck, Kansas Educator, said, “I want to be sure that our schools and our staff and our students are safe in every phase of reopening. I definitely think that Governor Kelly and her administration are keeping that at the forefront.”

The Governor says her administration is committed to paying schools and supporting educators now and after the pandemic.