KANSAS — Deaf and blind students have unique challenges as they return to school during coronavirus.

The Kansas State Schools for The Deaf and Blind say online learning isn’t the most effective option for students.

Molly Rothwell, Kansas State School for the Deaf, “Some of our kids need physical contact to make sense of the world, so for the kids who have more significant disabilities that’s even more important.”

So they are changing up what classrooms will look like this year to lessen the chances of an outbreak.

Jon Harding, Kansas State School for the Blind, said, “We won’t do as much large group gathering, but students understand how to use their cane, how to space themselves from each other, and understand how to wear a mask, this is really teaching kids how to be responsible, how to be responsible citizens and how to be considerate of others.”

The school for the deaf will take extra precautions to stay in person, but teachers are also preparing if they are forced to teach remotely by practicing online learing in school when classes resume.

“Setup an environment to train the kids that in an event we go online,” said Rothwell.