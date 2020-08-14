Changes coming to Joplin Bright Futures Snackpack Program

JOPLIN, Mo. — The start of Fall classes will bring some changes to the Joplin Bright Futures Snackpack Program.

The project has had a number of regular volunteers who pack the meals, but that may be changing due to coronavirus concerns.

Bright Futures expects to help about 400 students a week – but say that number could grow in 2020.

Sarah Coyne, Bright Futures Joplin, said, “We’re a little uncertain what to expect this year. With the economic challenges going around because of covid 19, we kind of anticipate there might be more families feeling that pinch of food insecurity.”

The project is currently using disposable plastic bags to pack the meals – avoiding any potential concerns of contamination with reusable backpacks.