CFI helps transport shipment of masks for local schools

JOPLIN, Mo. — 2 million face masks are being distributed to school districts across the state of Missouri to help with reopening efforts.

Joplin schools partnered with CFI Logistics to transport more than 20,000 masks from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in Jefferson City.

Along the way, CFI delivered masks to Lebanon and Springfield Public Schools.

Joplin Schools will serve as a hub for local school districts to pick up their masks.

Joplin School’s Superintendent says this will ensure that each student has two masks to wear when they return to school.

Dr. Melinda Moss, Superintendent, Joplin Schools, said, “It’s helped us because we were a little worried. Some of our shipments have been delayed and so we were not 100% certain that we would get all the masks and supplies that we needed to be able to start school on August 24th. So this now guarantees that we are going to have some masks that we can pass out.”

Dr. Moss says she’s grateful to CFI for making the trip and is glad Joplin can serve as a hub for local schools to get their portion of the masks.

Joplin schools received 16,000 masks from this shipment.