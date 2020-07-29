Carthage to finalize back to school plan soon

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage school leaders will soon finalize plans for fall classes.

The proposal is called “Tigers Together – Safe and Well.”

It calls for all students to attend classes on campus five days a week.

There would be increases in sanitizing, wearing masks during high contact times of the day, and adjusting meal distribution to limit exposure to other students.

But the superintendent says it’s not possible to maintain social distancing 100 percent of the time, leaving parents with a choice.

Mark Baker, Carthage R-9 Supt.: “If the parents understand that and send their kids to school, this is what it’s going to be. If they don’t believe that’s the best case for their child – please keep them at home and we will help them uh educate their child.”

Parents would have to sign up for virtual learning by August 7th.

The Carthage School Board will review the plan at a special meeting tomorrow night.

https://secureservercdn.net/166.62.109.86/c3e.f30.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Tigers_Together_Safe_and_Well_Final.pdf