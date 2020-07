CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School Board has accepted the district’s re-entry plan for back-to-school.

The proposal is called Tigers Together – Safe and Well.

It calls for all students to attend classes on campus five days a week.

There would be increases in sanitizing, wearing masks during high contact times of the day, and adjusting meal distribution to limit exposure to other students.

Virtual learning will be available, but parents need to sign their student up by August 7th.