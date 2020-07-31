Carl Junction releases back to school plan

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction School District releases its back-to-school plan today.

Parents will have three options.

In-person learning, virtual learning and a blended learning style.

The in-person option will be full five days a week all day long.

The virtual learning option is all online through Mo-Cap.

The blended learning style will be taught partly by the school district, and partly by someone else, not with the district.

There are plenty of safety measures being taken to make sure kids are safe and healthy for in person learning.

For the blended style, parents can choose which subjects they’d like to have learned at home.

It’s important to note, parents will not choose which days their child will attend in person.

The full plan can be accessed below.

https://www.cjr1.org/cms/lib/MO01909814/Centricity/Domain/4/Back%20to%20School%20Plan%20Overview.pdf