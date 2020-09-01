Bronaugh School District to go to distance learning through Friday

BRONAUGH, Mo. — Covid-19 issues mean students in one Southwest Missouri school district will be off campus the rest of the week.

The Bronaugh School District will conduct distance learning through Friday. All practices and activities have also been cancelled, but vo-tech is still open.

Several teachers and students have tested positive for the virus, and contact tracing efforts are underway. Learning has transitioned online through Google classroom and families can also request paper packets.

They can also sign up to pick up meals from the district between 10 and 11 a.m. each day.



Classes are scheduled to restart on campus on Tuesday, September 8th.