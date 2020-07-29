Bentonville Schools release fall reopening plan

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville schools are releasing its reopening plan.

President of Bentonville Schools Board of Education Eric White said students and staff will maintain necessary social distancing as much as possible and masks are required. However they are trying to come up with a plan for “mask breaks”.

75% of the student population will be back in class while 25% will be taking virtual classes. This will allow extra space in the classrooms.

Students and staff will be responsible for ensuring they are temperature and symptom-free before returning to school.

White said safety will be prioritized.

“Let’s do this as safe as possible. Let’s take care of our people that work for us, our teachers – they’re critical to our future,” he said. “Let’s take care of our kids, let’s get back to school, let’s get as close to a sense of normalcy as we can, and let’s get our schools open.”

White said the school district has partnered with a sanitation company to take care of frequent cleaning that will happen throughout the day.