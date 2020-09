BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — Baxter Springs High School will be going all online starting Thursday.

The school says it’s because of a number of positive covid cases and close contact quarantines.

They’ll be all online from the 10th until the 21st. That means all extracurricular activities have been canceled, including the football game this Friday against Girard.

Remote learning for ninth grade through 12th grade starts at 8 a.m. 8th grades an lower will have no changes right now.