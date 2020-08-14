Advanced Technology and Training Center making changes for fall classes

JOPLIN, Mo. — One Joplin campus has been making significant changes this Summer to get ready for the start of fall classes.

Kale McElroy, ATTC Student, said, “Covid – it put us off three months I think.”

Now ATTC welding student Kale McElroy is wrapping us his time on campus, thankful that it eventually worked out.

“It definitely taught me patience because sitting at home and doing my classes online when I could. And waiting til I could come back and work on physical skills.”

The Advanced Technology and Training Center will see the next wave of students in just a few days.

Campus life will be different, starting with wearing masks, gaiters, or visors.

Melissa Smith, ATTC, said, “Welders are going to be in pretty good shape because they’re going to be wearing gaiters, but when they’re in their booths or in the hood, they are already protected.”

The ATTC added more equipment over the summer to eliminate sharing among students.

So, those in the I.T. program not only have their own computer workstation, but individual tool kits as well.

“Very hands on and I think that’s what makes us desirable for students that you’re not just doing lectures or online work.”

And they’re already planning online options for students who test positive or are quarantined during the semester.

“Whether isolation or quarantine they can still participate … they’re able to go online and do that online work and continue to part in class and not miss too much.”

Classes start Monday.