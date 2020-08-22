GROVE, Ok. — Administrators at Grove Public Schools have completed their contact tracing efforts after two students and two teachers test positive for covid-19.

One student at the upper elementary and one student at the high school have tested positive for the virus.

Superintendent Pat Dodson says the schools’ principals used school security video to identify any students who may have come in close contact with those students.

They contacted those who may have been exposed and are requiring them to remain in quarantine for ten days.

Students initially were to move to complete virtual learning until August 31st.

But now that contact tracing is complete, Superintendent Dodson says students can return to in-person learning on Monday, August 24th.