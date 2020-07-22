Skip to content
KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com
Joplin
92°
Four State Area School Re-Entry Information
State School Board rejects Gov. Kelly’s plan to reopen schools after labor day
Health care professionals say they’d send their kids to school this fall
Bentonville Schools Board of Education approves recommendation to require face coverings
Democrats demand more resources to reopen schools; Republicans say there is no need
Video
Governor Kelly releases latest executive orders on schools
Video
More Four State Area School Re-Entry Information Headlines
Miami School District announces measures they’re taking to protect students this fall
Video
SEK schools showing pride with mask designs
Video
Gov Kelly to issue executive order to delay start of Kansas schools
Video
Columbus Schools preparing for upcoming school year
Video
Kansas Governor announces delaying public school reopening until after Labor Day
Recommendations for starting Kansas schools presented to state board of education
Video
Back to School Face Shields
Video
Missouri releases guidelines schools may follow for reopening
Video
See how Joplin Schools is preparing for 2020-21 school year with COVID-19 protocols
Joplin Schools Release 2020-21 COVID Re-Entry Survey
Area School Policy Changes
Joplin Schools Release 2020-21 COVID Re-Entry Survey
