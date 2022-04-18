First lease signed for Montee Industrial Park

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Developments will soon be underway with a new project in Pittsburg.



The city has signed its first lease in the Montee Industrial Park.



Its with the Pittsburg based transportation service company Watco.



The company will be implementing its own transload facility in its 20 acre section of the industrial park.



The project is expected to be developed within 16 weeks.



“We don’t have a lot of industrial parks that have brand new rail access that we haven’t developed so to have Watco be here and they see the need, they’ve talked with us early on. It’ll be exciting because they’ll be serving our local customers as well,” says Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall, “We appreciate their support all the way through this purchase and now that they’re developing it, we’re looking forward to future opportunities for sure.”



Montee Industrial Park was made possible after the city bought 177 acres of land with access to rails back in January.