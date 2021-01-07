Feed the Love

KSN and KODE news stations are asking viewers to help restock local food banks after the holidays. Area businesses listed below will be collecting canned food starting February 21st to March 25th.

Society Marketplace 4 S Main Street, Webb City, MO

Airport Express Lube 5462 N Main St, Joplin, MO

TH Rogers Lumber Co. Neosho 1210 S Neosho Blvd, Neosho, MO

TH Rogers Lumber Co 1701 N Broadway, Pittsburg, KS

Meadowbrook Mall 202 Centennial Dr., Pittsburg, KS

Anderson Car and Tractor 3030 N Rangeline Rd, Joplin, MO

Snodgrass Collision Center 1604 E 4th St, Joplin, MO

Miss Daisy’s Home & Decor Co. 2702 Richard Joseph Blvd, Joplin, MO

Timken 3730 E. 20th Street, Joplin MO

NAPA Auto Parts – Joplin Automotive LLC. 2627 E 7th St, Joplin, MO

NAPA Auto Parts – Webb City, MO 1899 S Madison St, Webb City, MO

NAPA Auto Parts – Carthage, MO 147 W Central Ave, Carthage, MO

NAPA Auto Parts – Pittsburg, KS 503 N Locust St, Pittsburg, KS

Bug-A-Way Pest Control LLC 7414 E 32nd St, Joplin, MO

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill 2415 S Rangeline Rd, Joplin, MO

Fletcher Ford 3015 Turkey Creek Rd, Joplin, MO

Briggs of Fort Scott 1819 S Main St, Fort Scott, KS

Redwood Garden Estates 1431 S Rex Ave, Joplin, MO