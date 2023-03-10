KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Opening day at Worlds of Fun in Kansas City is just weeks away.

The Kansas City amusement park plans to open for its 50th season on Saturday, April 8.

New this year, Worlds of Fun is building a reimagined Zambezi Zinger roller coaster. It was one of the original roller coasters at the park when it opened in 1973 and was removed in 1997.

The park is updating the thrill ride to celebrate its 50th anniversary, and the Zambezi will return to the African Serengeti region of Worlds of Fun this year.

Worlds of Fun said every region of the park has been updated this year.

On Friday, May 26, Worlds of Fun will hold a rededication ceremony for its anniversary. There will be “special surprises and unforgettable celebrations,” the park said.

Then one day later during Memorial Day weekend, families can kick off summer at Oceans of Fun. The water park opens Saturday, May 27, and will be open until Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Favorites like Riptide Raceway, Caribbean Cooler and Splash Island are back once again.

More park events

Worlds of Fun also released details on other events scheduled for the season.

New this year for its 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun is hosting “50 Nights of Fire” each night from June 24 to Aug. 12. The evening celebration will feature pyrotechnics, drone technology, music and more.

On the Fourth of July, the two parks will celebrate Independence Day, capped off with a fireworks show at Worlds of Fun.

Then starting July 22, the Grand Carnivale returns to Worlds of Fun for an international celebration. There will be live music, food and crafts, plus an evening parade and block party. The Grand Carnivale takes place daily through Aug. 6.

In the fall, a fan favorite will bring the fear back to Worlds of Fun. Halloween Haunt returns in 2023, but dates and hours have not been announced yet.

The Great Pumpkin Fest also offers a family-friendly Halloween celebration for Kansas City-area families. On Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 16 to Oct. 29, there will be play zones, costume contests, dance parties and more with Snoopy and the Peanuts.

Tickets and passes

Daily admission tickets to Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun start at $30. Season passholders can bring a friend and get a discounted daily ticket at $20.

If you plan on visiting the parks a lot this summer, organizers stress a season pass is the best way to save. All season passes offer free general parking, unlimited Worlds of Fun summer visits, unlimited Worlds of Fun fall day time visits, unlimited Oceans of Fun visits and more.

Season passes range from $16-52 per month. Find more information on season pass options here.