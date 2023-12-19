KSNF/KODE — ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to embrace the festive cheer than by cozying up with a cup of cocoa and immersing yourself in the magical world of Christmas movies? Check out the list below for your streaming platforms and the classic Christmas movies they have to offer:

NETFLIX

Klaus (2019)

White Christmas (1954)

Peacock

The Grinch (2018)

Dr. Suess’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Amazon Prime

It’s A Beautiful Life (1946)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Hulu

Deck the Halls (2006)

Elf (2003)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

The Nutcracker (1993)

The Polar Express (2004)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Disney+

The Santa Clause (1994)

Home Alone (1990)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Apple TV+