KSNF/KODE — ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to embrace the festive cheer than by cozying up with a cup of cocoa and immersing yourself in the magical world of Christmas movies? Check out the list below for your streaming platforms and the classic Christmas movies they have to offer:
NETFLIX
- Klaus (2019)
- White Christmas (1954)
Peacock
- The Grinch (2018)
- Dr. Suess’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
Amazon Prime
- It’s A Beautiful Life (1946)
- A Christmas Carol (1984)
Hulu
- Deck the Halls (2006)
- Elf (2003)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- The Nutcracker (1993)
- The Polar Express (2004)
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Disney+
- The Santa Clause (1994)
- Home Alone (1990)
- The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Apple TV+
- A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)