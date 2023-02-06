KSNF/KODE — Not much could bring over 100 million people together quite like the NFL Super Bowl can. This year, the majority will tune in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, while the rest of us are just here for the snacks and commercials.

Long past are the days of being forced to sit through repetitive boring commercials thanks to the number of available streaming services. However, the Super Bowl has one of the largest live television audiences–making each commercial slot prime real estate for ads. Companies have the chance to make a significant impact on millions of people at once and are willing to pay millions of dollars to do it.

Reportedly, Fox was selling a 30-second commercial slot for $7,000,000.

Anheuser-Busch will have three minutes of national air time this year. Front Office Sports reports that Anhueser-Busch Chief Marketing Officer Benoit Garbe said the beer producer spent 3.5 times more than its competitors. That’s a whole lotta dough!

Brands have already released Super Bowl ad teases and commercials to build hype before the big game. Celebrities staring in the ads have taken to Instagram and Twitter to help with promo efforts.

There are a ton of ads for beers and snacks with a few Super Bowl noobs hitting the screens this year. Luckily for you, we’ve found them:

Ozzy takes on the corporate world in Workday’s first-ever Super Bowl debut.

Anna Faris is featured in the cinematic masterpiece of the iconic avocado company. Avocados and football may not seem a likely duo but Wiki says 8 million pounds of guacamole is consumed on Super Bowl Sunday so it makes sense.

Fans can look forward to seeing the “Breaking Bad” duo Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul again. Our favorite line: “We don’t eat our own supply.” The ones who get it, get it.

Professional wrestler John Cena shows viewers a softer, cheery side in the Experian commercial.

Serena Williams has traded her tennis racket for a golf club in the brand’s CaddyShack-inspired ad. The beer company has released seven teasers ahead of the Big Game.

Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters teams up with Crown Royal for this year’s campaign.

Downy has released many teases on its YouTube and had fans going feral guessing who the hooded actor is. Just this morning, Downy released another teaser revealing who the hooded man was ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Kick of Destiny is FanDuel’s genius marketing plan. Wager $5 or more on FanDuel’s Super Bowl bet and if Gronkowski kicks the field goal, you’ll win a share of $10 million in free bets if he does.

America’s former Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd is featured in Heineken’s Super Bowl ad for the beer company’s first alcohol-free beverage.

Jack Harlow stars in one of three Dorito’s teaser advertisements, and a possible love triangle with Missy Elliot, featuring the brand’s first non-spicy addition in over a decade.

Budweiser’s commercial is based on the size degrees of separation – an idea that all people are six or fewer social connections away from each other i.e. six degrees of Bud.

Meghan Trainor shows what every single one of us has experienced – getting stuck in the Pringles can. Pringles released another ad teaser this morning featuring a surgeon facing the same dilemma in the operation room.

Booking.com claims something big is coming on game day– something bigger than the ham Melissa McCarthy is ham-handling. Today, the travel company released its Big Game ad with McCarthy in an epic musical number.

Pete Davidson is definitely the kind of guy who knows what makes a good sandwich. Whether it’s a generic mayo or Hellmann’s, we can all agree if you put Miracle Whip on a sandwich you shouldn’t be allowed to make them.

Sarah McLachlan is seen with a couple of country critters in a tasteful play on her activist efforts with the ASPCA and her iconic song “Angel” in this Busch commercial.

Tubi is known online for its dramatic and thrilling teasers when it comes to suspense, horror, and rated-R teaser trailers. One teaser released titled “Gardener” finds a giant carrot with a mischievous-looking rabbit hiding behind a tree. What could the mysterious rabbit hole in this teaser mean for the Super Bowl?

P. Diddy is speculated to release a new hit on Super Bowl Sunday. Just don’t call it a jingle. Diddy don’t do jingles.

Mr. Peanut is getting roasted by Jeff Ross–not literally, of course. That probably wouldn’t go over well on live television.

It’s every 90’s “Clueless” lover’s dream: Alicia Silverstone is back as the iconic Cher Horowitz. The company has released another version of its Big Game ad here.

Limit Break is a block-chain based game developer that is giving away 10,000 NFTs to build hype around the company’s new fantasy game “DigiDaikagu.”

Sylvester Stallone and his daughters are on the classic Paramount Mountain, along with other Paramount+ stars from crowd-favorite shows like ‘Beavis and Butthead’ and ‘StarTrek.’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ heart-throb Miles Teller gives wholesome “dancing white man BBQ” vibes as he shimmies around the living room with his Frenchie, Bugsy. It’s an attempt to entertain his wife, Keleigh, as she’s put on hold. The hold music? It’s the tranquil yet painful sonata we’ve all heard– ‘Opus No. 1’ by Tim Carlton and Dereck Deel.

General Motors and Netflix team up to feature Will Ferrell. You can see Will try to engage in a heart-to-heart conversation with a masked figure from Netflix show ‘Squid Games’ here. Both companies are really putting in the work to hype up their Super Bowl feature. There’s another release scheduled for tomorrow morning (2/7).

The E*Trade baby is all jazzed up and ready for the Super Bowl–don’t forget the sippy cups on ice.

Ben Stiller and Steve Martin take jabs at each other with their awkward and playful wit in a confrontational and passive -aggressive way. Pepsi says “Two actors. One Night. A whole lot of drama. Coming 2.12.23.”

Serena Williams is on a roll for features in this year’s commercial line-up. Not only Michelob Ultra has her, but also the luxury cognac brand Remy Martin has bagged her as their coach of excellence. Its YouTube channel has three separate teasers for the “Inch by Inch” Super Bowl campaign.

DraftKings hosts a high stake bet for fans to make their picks on just what the Game Day commercial will feature play-by-play.

Boston’s been a longtime victim of stereotyping. Bostonians have been perceived to speak frankly and come across as aggressive. This Game Day commercial reimagines that stereotype in the best way.

Squarespace gives people an exclusive look behind the scenes of its Big Game ad featuring the many personas of Adam Driver, Adam Driver, and Adam Driver.

The M&M brand announced last month it was replacing the iconic Spokecandies with Maya Rudolph after it faced many controversies over the culturally inclusive angles the company tried to evolve to. Thanks a lot, naysayers because now Maya’s off the rails with candy-coated-clam bites. This HAS to be a Super Bowl stunt, right? Right?!

TurboTax has an ad campaign this year featuring seven films and a Super Bowl commercial, encouraging people to not do their taxes.

WeatherTech jabs at the obstacles that tried to keep the company from being American-made.