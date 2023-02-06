KSNF/KODE — Not much could bring over 100 million people together quite like the NFL Super Bowl can. This year, the majority will tune in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, while the rest of us are just here for the snacks and commercials.
Long past are the days of being forced to sit through repetitive boring commercials thanks to the number of available streaming services. However, the Super Bowl has one of the largest live television audiences–making each commercial slot prime real estate for ads. Companies have the chance to make a significant impact on millions of people at once and are willing to pay millions of dollars to do it.
Reportedly, Fox was selling a 30-second commercial slot for $7,000,000.
Anheuser-Busch will have three minutes of national air time this year. Front Office Sports reports that Anhueser-Busch Chief Marketing Officer Benoit Garbe said the beer producer spent 3.5 times more than its competitors. That’s a whole lotta dough!
Brands have already released Super Bowl ad teases and commercials to build hype before the big game. Celebrities staring in the ads have taken to Instagram and Twitter to help with promo efforts.
There are a ton of ads for beers and snacks with a few Super Bowl noobs hitting the screens this year. Luckily for you, we’ve found them: