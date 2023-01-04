KSN/KODE— It’s one of the most popular lists to date—The New York Times Best-Sellers list. It’s a weekly report ranking the most books sold the previous week. Thousands of locations and vendors report book sales to the New York Times.

A new year often brings with it a time of reflection and a sense of new beginnings. There’s something to be said about pursuing self-development literature as the new year begins. The first list published for 2023 reflects the sales for the week ending December 24, 2022.

The Top 5 are:

5. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown

This book has been on the list for 46 consecutive weeks.

In the book, Brown writes, “If we want to find the way back to ourselves and one another, we need language and the grounded confidence to both tell our stories and be stewards of the stories that we hear. This is the framework for meaningful connection.” She unpacks the complexities of 87 different emotions and behaviors that are triggered by human experiences to empower the reader to understand their feelings and express them for deep meaningful connections with others.

Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston and has spent decades studying complex emotions and human experiences.

4. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*CK” by Mark Manson

This book has been on the New York Times Best-Sellers list for 278 weeks—a little over 5 years in a row. The author, Mark Manson, runs a large personal growth website and is a seasoned blogger.

Manson explores toxic positivity, being honest with oneself, and confronting painful truths—like flaws, loss, unfairness, and being at fault. Readers can learn how to accept those uncomfortable truths, choose what is worth caring about, and let go of what isn’t. He has a blunt tell-it-like-it-is approach to living a contented and meaningful life, as the title implies.

3. “Never Finished” by David Goggins

Goggins is a retired Navy Seal and renowned world athlete that has endured many tribulations. He uses his experiences to provide practical tips to empower others to conquer their minds and limitations by looking deeply at themselves. Readers can expect to learn how to challenge themselves and be vulnerable.

This book has been on the Best-Sellers list for three weeks.

2. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner

This book has been on the list for 6 weeks. It focuses on stories and lessons of Christian faith and hope.

Harris’ storytelling shows readers that prayer is more than a habit, but is an intentional act of hope in times of disaster and darkness. Readers can glean wisdom from the experiences and lessons within the collection of stories.

Harris is an award-winning journalist and FOX News anchor.

1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear

This book has been on the Times list for 161 weeks—which is equal to a little over three years. James Clear is an expert on habit formation and regularly speaks at Fortune 500 companies. He uses his strategies to help readers reshape their thoughts about progress and success.

Readers can expect to learn how to break bad habits and form good ones with small behaviors that lead to large results of change.