Elvis Presley poses beside a sign of his U.S. Army unit in Friedberg, Germany, where he spent 18 months between 1958 and 1960. (AP Photo)

KSNF/KODE — On December 20th, 1957, 22-year-old rock’n’roll icon Elvis Presley was awaiting Christmas in his newly purchased Graceland mansion when he received his draft notice into the United States Army.

“I’m kinda proud of it,” Elvis said, according to The Arizona Daily Star. “It’s a duty I’ve got to fill and I’m going to do it.”

His notice came a year after his career took off, making him an international sensation.

March 1958 – Elvis Presley gets his hair cut before entering the Army at Fort Chaffee in Barling, Ark. (AP Photo/File)

Elvis Presley, as US Army private, in mess hall, Fort Hood, Texas (AP Photo)

Pvt. Elvis Presley puts away a meal of fried fish and french fries after he arrived at Fort Hood, Texas, on March 28, 1958 to begin eight weeks of basic military training in the 2nd Armored Division. (AP Photo)

Pvt. Elvis Presley, accompanied by his girlfriend Anita Wood, prepared to drive from his home in Killeen, Texas to join his Army outfit at Ft. Hood, Texas late Friday night, September 21, 1958. The rock ‘n roll singer is being transferred to Germany. Anita, who had been crying, refused to face the camera because she said she was red-eyed. (AP Photo)

Underneath the Army helmet is none other than Pvt. Elvis Presley as he arrived in Friedberg, West Germany, as a tank crewman with the U.S. 7th Army in October 1958. (AP Photo)

Elvis Presley smiles on board a U.S. transport ship bound for service with the U.S. armed forces in Germany in 1958. (AP Photo)

Elvis Presley is shown before boarding a U.S. transport ship bound for service with the U.S. armed forces in Friedberg, Germany, 1958. (AP Photo)

Elvis Presley signs autograph book of fan as he lugs duffle bag down gangway of transport after arrival at Bremerhaven, Germany on Oct. 1, 1958. Presley will complete his army service in Germany. (AP Photo)

Elvis Presley carries his duffle bag as he checks in at the Friedberg, West Germany barracks on Oct. 2,1958. He was assigned to the 3rd Armored (Spearhead) division. About 1,000 Elvis fans from Germany and other countries came to the central German spa town of Bad Nauheim to attend a day-long Elvis homage Saturday, August 26, 1995. Presley lived in Bad Nauheim while he did his military service in neighboring Friedberg 35 years ago. Both towns, three kilometers (under two miles) apart, are 40 kilometers(25 miles) north of Frankfurt (AP Photo)

Elvis Presley poses with his first sergeant, Master Sgt. Edward Hackney of Philadelphia, in the Friedberg, West Germany barracks, Oct. 3, 1958. Presley has been assigned to the Third Armored (Spearhead) Division at Friedberg. (AP Photo/Walter Lindlar)

Pvt. Elvis Presley, assigned to the U.S. Army’s 3rd Armored Division, poses in the driver’s seat of an army tank at Friedberg, West Germany, Oct. 3, 1958. (AP Photo)

U.S. Army G.I. Elvis Presley carries his duffel bag during service in the army in 1958 at an unknown location. (AP Photo)

Private Elvis Presley is shown at the piano in the rec hall, Headquarters Company, Third Armored Division, in Friedberg, Hesse, West Germany in the Spring of 1959. (AP Photo)

Elvis Presley in a US Army uniform during his military service in Bad Nauheim, Germany. January 21, 1960 (AP Photo)

Elvis Presley smiles after he is promoted to army sergeant at the U.S. Army Unit’s maneuver headquarters in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 11, 1960. (AP Photo)

Elvis Presley carries official papers as he boards a plane at Rhine-Main airbase in Frankfurt/Main, Germany on March 2, 1960. Presley is en route to McGuire air force base, N.J., where he is slated to be discharged from the Army. (AP Photo)

Elvis Presley, who flies home to get out of the army, holds a press conference attended by over 150 newsmen and photographers on March 1, 1960 in Friedberg, Germany. The Rock ‘n Roll singer will be discharged after two years of military service. Presley made sergeant and leader of a scout platoon of the U.S. Third armored division while in West Germany. He is shown here smiling while sitting at a desk in front of microphones. (AP Photo/Walter Lindlar)

March 1, 1960 Elvis Presley is smiling and waving during a press conference as he is leaving the military. (AP Photo/Walter Lindlar)

According to the U.S. Army Center of Military History, Elvis entered the U.S. Army on March 24, 1958. He served on two different armor battalions and served overseas in Germany.

Elvis Presley was an award-winning American singer, songwriter, actor, and pop culture icon. During his career, he was dubbed the “King of Rock and Roll” and was often referred to as “The King.”

Elvis passed away at 42 years old in Memphis, Tennessee on August 16, 1977.