KSNF/KODE — On December 20th, 1957, 22-year-old rock’n’roll icon Elvis Presley was awaiting Christmas in his newly purchased Graceland mansion when he received his draft notice into the United States Army.
“I’m kinda proud of it,” Elvis said, according to The Arizona Daily Star. “It’s a duty I’ve got to fill and I’m going to do it.”
His notice came a year after his career took off, making him an international sensation.
According to the U.S. Army Center of Military History, Elvis entered the U.S. Army on March 24, 1958. He served on two different armor battalions and served overseas in Germany.
Elvis Presley was an award-winning American singer, songwriter, actor, and pop culture icon. During his career, he was dubbed the “King of Rock and Roll” and was often referred to as “The King.”
Elvis passed away at 42 years old in Memphis, Tennessee on August 16, 1977.