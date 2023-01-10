KSNF/KODE — Historian David McCullough once said “History is who we are, and why we are the way we are.” January 10th is a day loaded with a ton of history.

1776 – “Common Sense” by Thomas Paine was published. It was lengthy for a pamphlet—47 pages, and was the first to openly advocate for the 13 colonies’ independence from Great Britain. It used laymen’s terms that everyday common folk could easily understand, and was, in part, why it was so popular. Less than six months later, the Declaration of Independence was drafted.

1901 – A geyser of crude oil gushed from Beaumont, Texas for 9 days. The discovery of this giant oil well led America into the oil age. 153,000,000 barrels of oil have been produced from the Spindletop fields, according to Lamar University.

1946 – The first assembly of the United Nations (UN) met in London. This meeting was an establishment of its rules of procedures. The creation of the UN was a result of World War II and an allied attempt to negotiate peace between nations agreeing to eliminate atomic weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

2016 – David Bowie, 69, passed away in his home in New York City. He had been diagnosed with liver cancer. His death came two days after the release of his final album “Blackstar.”

Though the English rockstar’s final words have not been made public, he made a statement to his friend, Gary Oldman, to sum up his life and career, “Music has given me over 40 years of extraordinary experiences. I can’t say that life’s pains or more tragic episodes have been diminished because of it, but it has allowed me so many moments of companionship when I have been lonely and sublime means of communications when I have wanted to touch people. It has been my doorway of perception and the house that I live in.”