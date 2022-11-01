KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week and a half after the release of her 10th studio album “Midnights,” pop superstar Taylor Swift announced “The Eras Tour” with a stop in Kansas City.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner will perform live at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.

Swift will be joined by MUNA and Gracie Abrams when she takes the stage in Kansas City.

Presale registration for tickets is open now, with the presale taking place on Tuesday, November 15 at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

Swift’s United States leg of “The Eras Tour” will kick off on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, alongside Paramore.