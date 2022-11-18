Taylor Swift fans aren’t ready to “Shake it Off” and move on from the fact that millions won’t get to see the artist in concert.

Graciela Perez from Florida started a Change.org petition asking the U.S. Department of Justice to end Ticketmaster’s Monopoly on concert tickets. Thousands of people signed the petition in less than a day.

The petition was created after Ticketmaster announced Thursday it canceled Friday’s planned general public ticket sale because there aren’t enough tickets.

The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.

Swift is scheduled to play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium July 7, with a second show July 8.

The Chiefs said the organization didn’t have anything to do with ticket sales, but also hasn’t commented on whether the Arrowhead shows are sold out.

In the petition, Perez writes that the Justice Department needs to divide Ticketmaster and LiveNation.

“It’s impossible to understand Ticketmaster’s actual monopoly power without understanding that it is owned by LiveNation. LiveNation has a monopoly over promoting the biggest touring acts and securing them branded sponsorships in the process,” Perez wrote.

While it may seem like a long shot, it’s something at least one lawmaker is also suggesting.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) believes the concert ticket situation was made worse when Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in 2009.

Gillibrand says she also wants the Department of Justice to investigate what happened.

“We have to make sure that we can prove the merger did not harm consumers by creating this near monopoly,” Gillibrand said.

According to the Change.org petition, Perez agrees.

“If this is not stopped, ticket buyers will continue to deal with exorbitant fees and ridiculous wait times, with no other alternatives,” Perez wrote.

Perez also points out this issue doesn’t just impact people trying to buy tickets to see Taylor Swift’s latest tour, but it affects anyone who attends other concerts, sporting events, and live shows hosted by Ticketmaster-LiveNation.