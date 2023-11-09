NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KNWA/KFTA) — A country music artist from Northwest Arkansas brought home some hardware from the 57th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night.

Jenee Fleenor, a fiddler from Springdale, won Musician of the Year for the fifth consecutive year and was given the award during a pre-show ceremony, according to the CMA’s X.

Fleenor is not just the first woman to win Musician of the Year but also the first woman to be nominated for the award.

“IS THIS REAL LIFE!?!? I just feel so overwhelmingly grateful to get to do what I love day in and day out for y’all! There ain’t nothin like it!! THANK YOU CMA,” said Fleenor in a Facebook post after winning the award on Wednesday night.

Fleenor is a member of Blake Shelton’s band and regularly performs in the house band of NBC’s The Voice, according to her bio on the Grand Ole Opry’s website.

Nominees for the 2023 award were Paul Franklin, Rob McNelley, Derek Wells, and Charlie Worsham.