Sharkboy and Lavagirl return on New Year’s Day

Starting off the new year right, Sharkboy and Lavagirl are making a comeback on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2021.

Director Robert Rodriguez returns with the stand-alone sequel, We Can Be Heroes, starring original Lavagirl Taylor Dooley and Spy Kids’ JJ Dashnaw.

The sequel comes 15 years after Rodriguez’s The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D, released in 2005, following the success of his Spy Kids trilogy.

The new family-friendly flick follows a team of superheroes called The Heroic, parents Sharkboy and Lavagirl, their daughter, played by Bird Box‘s Vivien Lyra Blair, as well as other kid heroes.

“When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world,” according to IMDB.

Netflix describes the sequel as goofy and exciting.

Many fans are wondering why original Sharkboy Taylor Lautner won’t be returning in the upcoming film.

The We Can Be Heroes cast also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lyon Daniels, Lotus Blossom, Andrew Diaz, Brittany Perry-Russell, Brently Heilbron and more.