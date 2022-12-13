KSNF/KODE — The alleged former gangster and West Coast American rapper, Snoop Dogg, launched an animated YouTube web series last August.

“Doggyland” was created in part by Snoop Dogg along with singer/writer October London and producer Claude Brookes. It’s an animated series that features an incredibly colorful cast of dog-like characters that dance, sing, and rap to educational songs and modern remixes of nursery rhymes.

“Doggyland, to me, would be a 3-D animated cartoon series designed for kids, I say, preschoolers, toddlers, and eventually kids of all ages because it’s so influential, it’s so educational and it’s so fundamentally smart the way we put it together with song and dance and education,” said Snoop Dogg, Co-Creator of Doggyland.

Snoop Dogg voices Bow Wizzle, a purple pooch sporting the iconic Snoop braids, and plays the big brother mentor that looks after different pups on the show and raps. Snoop says Bow Wizzle is the greater version of himself.

The show uses hip-hop to target different educational subjects and social-emotional development topics and educational subjects like diversity, affirmations, and accepting others.

Snoop says his experiences with his kids, grandkids, his football league, and being around different kids, he understands what they go through.

“You can just be you, and be accepted in Doggyland and that’s what these characters represent — diversity. So kids can learn to love each other from the beginning because hate is what’s taught. Love is what’s in their heart,” Snoop Dogg said.

Producer Claude Brooks says the videos are meant to empower children and feature Tik-Tok-like dances to get kids out of their seats and moving.

You can find more information about the show from the creators, HERE, and a link to the YouTube channel, HERE. The series is also available on the YouTube Kids app.